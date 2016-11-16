Rep. Graves Applauds Georgia Cyber Security

Washington, D.C. –Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) congratulated U.S. Army Cyber Command and Fort Gordon – which hosts the Cyber Center of Excellence and will soon host Army Cyber Command headquarters – on all of its Cyber Mission Force teams reaching Initial Operating Capability, the point at which all units can execute their fundamental mission while still building more advanced capabilities.



“This is a major milestone for Fort Gordon, Georgia’s military community and, most importantly, our national defense,” said Rep. Graves. “As a member of the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, I’ve worked to secure funding for this critical mission, and I will continue fighting to ensure it receives the resources necessary to become fully operational.”



The Cyber Mission Force is scheduled to reach full operational capability by September 30, 2018. When fully operational, the force will have approximately 6,200 cyber warriors, which will make up 133 teams.



Many of these troops will be stationed at Fort Gordon, where groundbreaking for construction of Army Cyber Command headquarters is scheduled for November 29, 2016. Besides keeping Georgia on the front lines of cyber security, the additional troops and investment is an economic boost for the local community and the state.