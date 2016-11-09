Veterans parade, ceremony Friday

Pickens Veterans Memorial rolls forward - Members of the American Legion Post 149, the Marine Corps. League Det. 1280 and Home Depot volunteers install a sign at the future site of a Veterans Memorial Park at Lee Newton Park.

As we honor veterans this Friday, local veterans continue their work toward establishing a permanent memorial at Lee Newton Park.

Last November, a groundbreaking was held for the project whose plans call for marble monuments for each branch of the military positioned in a semi-circle around a reflecting pool and walking area. A wall behind the monument will read, “Dedicated to those Who Served and Will Serve in Defense of our Country.”



The memorial will be located beside the Park-and-Ride area at Lee Newton Park and, while it will honor American veterans, organizers hope it will become a spot for the whole community to enjoy.

Fundraising for the Pickens Veterans Memorial will soon get underway in earnest, according to organizer Wayne Poore, USMC, Retired. Since last year’s groundbreaking, Poore has worked to obtain 501(c)3 status, allowing donors to use the money as a charitable tax deduction.

Volunteers have been working with a contractor who has built seven memorials in the state, including those at Fort Benning, Johns Creek and Carrollton.

“He’s very qualified,” Poore said. “The good folks over at the Jasper Home Depot offered to make us a nice frame for our sign that is now up at the site.”

Project volunteers currently number 38, Poore said, made up of members of the American Legion Post 149, members of the local DAV and the Marine Corps. League Detachment 1280. Anyone interested in joining - whether a veteran or not - is encouraged to do so.

“This is not cut and dry just veterans,” Poore said. “We hope it will be a Pickens County project that people will be proud of. We’ve got more work to be done and we need people - veterans or not.”

The group meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital’s conference room (next to the cafeteria). If you’d like to participate but can’t get to a meeting, please contact Poore at 706-692-2836 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .