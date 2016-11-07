Get Georgia election results online

ATLANTA, GA – On Tuesday, November 8, 2016, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office will start reporting unofficial election results after the polls close at 7:00 p.m. for the General Election. Results will be updated throughout the night on the office’s Election Night Reporting platform as county officials work through tabulation. All members of the public can view election results as the night progresses by visiting the Secretary of State’s homepage at www.sos.ga.gov and clicking the “ELECTION RESULTS” banner shown in the mock-up below. You can click anywhere on the image to be re-directed to the Election Night Reporting website to view real-time results for each federal, state, and county contest on the ballot across Georgia. In addition, Secretary Kemp will post the “ELECTION RESULTS” image and a direct link to the Election Night Reporting platform on social media as soon as the link is active. Be on the lookout for this link at or shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Facebook and Twitter. There will be no results reported from any county until after the polls close at 7:00 p.m. in Georgia. Under Georgia law, a registered voter will be permitted to vote if he or she is in line at their polling place by 7:00 p.m. As a result, some counties will report later than others. We appreciate your patience during the vote tabulation process. Georgia voters can use the office’s “My Voter Page” or download the “GA SOS” app to check registration status, view a sample ballot, and find their voting location on Election Day. Secretary Kemp encourages Georgia voters to report any voting irregularities or complaints involving elections to the office’s Investigations Division. To submit a complaint, you can contact the office through Secretary Kemp’s social media or use the “Stop Voter Fraud” website and hotline at (877) 725-9797.