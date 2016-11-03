Complete outdoor burning ban enacted due to drought

Fire Marshal Curtis Clark announced this morning a complete outdoor burning ban for all of Pickens County. Clark said the City of Jasper has enacted the same ban.

Due to drought conditions, all outdoor burning, including campfires and fireworks are prohbited.

It will remain in place until "significant rains" falls, Clark said. "A brief shower will not help this."

Fire officials are particularly worried about predicted high winds this weekend with no rain in sight. The winds further increase fire hazards.

