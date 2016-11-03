Get Adobe Flash player
Complete outdoor burning ban enacted due to drought

Created on Thursday, 03 November 2016 11:29 | Published on Thursday, 03 November 2016 11:29 | Written by Dan Pool

fire danger

 

Fire Marshal Curtis Clark announced this morning a complete outdoor burning ban for all of Pickens County. Clark said the City of Jasper has  enacted the same ban.

Due to drought conditions, all outdoor burning, including campfires and fireworks are prohbited.

It will remain in place until "significant rains" falls, Clark said. "A brief shower will not help this."

Fire officials are particularly worried about predicted high winds this weekend with no rain in sight. The winds further increase fire hazards.

See earlier story about smoke from fires in surrounding counties drifting into Pickens. 

 

