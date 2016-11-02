Get Adobe Flash player
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates
FacebookTwitterRSS Feed

Most Read Stories

Northside_Left_Banner
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

What are People Saying?

«
<
November 2016
>
»
S M T W T F S
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

Miller's counsel seeks bond and speedy trial

Created on Wednesday, 02 November 2016 09:48 | Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2016 09:48 | Written by Dan Pool

Indictment also challenged as being too vague

Mark-Miller---Pickens

Attorneys representing Mark Miller, the jailed Jasper lawyer charged with dozens of counts of financial fraud and theft, filed motions in Pickens superior court last week asking to move this case along and for another shot at bail for their client. 

Attorneys Scott Poole and Ross Grisham also filed a motion challenging the indictment accusing Miller of more than a $1 million in fraud/theft as being too vague.

See complete story in this week's print edition.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Images by Flickr/Johan Larsson