Tate Day Festival November 5th

By Lawton Baggs

The annual Tate Day Festival, in the historic Tate community, is only a few days away. Marble Valley Friends extends an open invitation to everyone to enjoy the day on November 5th. Follow link for a schedule will help visitors to be aware of what is happening, where and when it is happening.

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Arts and crafts vendors in and around the depot. Ranging from Mary Kay products to handcrafted items.

Traditional crafts and skills demonstrations - downtown area - spinning, wood turning, etc.

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Yard Sale/ hot dog lunch at Tate United Methodist Church. All profits benefit the school’s weekend snack program.

10 a.m.

Parade through the streets of Tate. County Commissioner Rob Jones serving as Grand Marshal.

10:30 a.m.

Spotlighting area churches. Downtown stage. Because of its 1840 constituting, the spotlight falls on Cool Springs Baptist Church. Pastor Steve Wigington and Music Minister Darren Lane participate.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Tate House tours - The Tate House.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Marble Quarry tours - purchase tickets across the street from Tate Fire Station.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Entertainment. Downtown stage. Cole “Little E” Posey, Angel Spirit, The Jones Family, Steven Darnell and The High Country Band perform.

11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

BBQ Lunch (pre-sold) - Old Tate Gym. Foods from Williamson Brothers Barbecue.

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Tate High School Class Reunions - Old Tate Gym. Cake Bake-off contest - Old Tate Gym.

11:45 a.m.

Memorial for deceased friends - Old Tate Gym.

1 - 3 p.m.

Tate Elementary School tour - Tate Elementary.

3 p.m.

Raffle drawing for Amicalola Garden Club. Tate High School shaped bird house and tablecloth.

As the 2016 edition of Tate Day Festival ends, Marble Valley Friends hopes visitors enjoyed the day. Thanks for attending. All are invited to visit any time.