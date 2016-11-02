Angels on Horseback horse show November 12

An “Angel” on horseback during a riding lesson

By Kelly Phillips

The annual horse show for the Angels on Horseback therapeutic riding program will be Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m! Live music, southern style food, and raffles for large screen tvs, a sound bar, and a $1,000 cash prize will be part of the event!

A silent auction will be held for pieces of jewelry, restaurant gift certificates, a $100 digital photography basket and much more. Admission is free and the riding program is hoping for a large turnout. Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs due to limited seating at the event. The horse show will be held at 40 Beth Avenue in Jasper.

Angels on Horseback urgently needs a new property to house their horses and provide a safe location for riding lessons. The nonprofit organization only has until December to raise the remainder of the funds needed for a foreclosed property in Jasper that is suitable and is reaching out to the public for assistance. The Angels on Horseback program is designed to help children and adults with physical or mental disabilities and has benefitted many local residents. Riders gain self-confidence and independence while learning to care for a horse, and riding provides many benefits for those who have physical challenges. For more information or to donate please contact Leslie Elliott at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .