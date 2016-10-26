Trick or Treating Times in Pickens, and other Halloween events

Downtown Trick or Treating will be held Monday, October 31st from 4-6 p.m. Citywide Trick or Treating inside Jasper’s city limits will be from 5-8 p.m. and the county time for Trick or Treating is from 6-8 p.m.

In conjunction with downtown Trick or Treating, the Jasper Merchants will again host a Zombie Walk beginning at 6:15 p.m. at D.B. Carroll Street and N. Main Street. The walk ends at Lee Newton Park where there will be

entertainment and food. Horror movies will be shown beginning at sunset.

There will also be a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29th. The show starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. in the parking lot at 744 Noah Drive, Jasper. This is a free event and everyone is encouraged to participate. Bring your car, truck or van and have a fun, safe Halloween. The event is hosted by the North Georgia Fear Heads, Jasper Merchants Association and Johnny’s New York Style Pizza.

Other Awesome Halloween Events in Jasper

Submitted by Jasper

Merchants Association



As the month of October draws to a close, strange creatures start to emerge from the membership of the Jasper Merchants Association. These Halloween loving monster members unleash plans to bring joy and fun to all of the residents of Pickens County. The last weekend of October will be one not to miss out on, with a horde of events to pick from starting on Saturday and ending at midnight on all hallows eve.

Starting on Saturday, October 29 from 3-9 p.m. will be the Car Show - Trunk of Treat event. Hosted by Johnny’s New York Style Pizza located at 744 Noah Drive, the location of the event, and hosted also by the North Georgia Gear Heads and the Jasper Merchants Association. This event is free and is open to anyone with a car, truck, van and motorcycle to come out and show off their rides and decorate them for Halloween, while handing out candy to the kids.

On Sunday, October 30, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. is the 4th annual PetoberFest hosted by Rocco’s Pub, 47 Mountainside Village. This event is for the Fur Monsters in your life. Your pets get a chance to come out and have some Halloween fun in their favorite costumes and have a chance to win prizes in the pet costume contest that begins at 3 p.m. Throughout the day will be pet adoptions by several different rescue organizations, pet vaccinations by Paws on Main Veterinary Clinic, K-9 demonstrations, games, raffles and tons of prizes. The PetoberFest is sponsored by Horton’s Quality K-9, WYYZ the Croc 1490 AM & 102.7 FM, BilJac products, Dog Days Treats and the Jasper Merchants Association. There will be tons of local vendors for you to shop and there are still open vendor spots. There is no charge for non-profits to set up a vendor table. Interested vendors contact Susan Horton for information at 706-253-3303. All proceeds from PetoberFest are to benefit Be-Paws We Care, a low cost spaying and neutering program for low income families.

On Halloween night, Monday, October 31, the JMA has plans to keep you and your children fright filled all evening long. Starting with the annual Trick or Treat on Main Street, downtown from 4-6 p.m.

No parking will be allowed on Main Street from South Main Street at the intersection of Spring Street all the way to N. Main at the intersection of D.B. Carroll. Parking is available on the side streets and in the parking lots of Bank of N. Georgia and Stearns Bank. Main Street will be blocked off just before 4 p.m. and will be back open for normal traffic shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The second annual Zombie Walk will start at 6:15 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to dress up in their best Zombie attire and come join us in front of the courthouse where we begin the walk on North Main Street and then stumble along behind the Zombie Apocalypse vehicle. Zombies will shuffle their way down Stegall Drive to Lee Newton Park. The Zombie Walk is approximately 1/3 of a mile long.

Once at Lee Newton Park, there will be entertainment, food, games, raffles, 50/50 drawings, zombie face painting, and a zombie costume contest.

Once the moon rises and darkness falls, we will show “Alice Through the Looking “Glass. Bleachers are available to sit on but there is plenty of space to bring blankets and chairs to spread out in front of the huge movie screen.

This event is free.

Zombie Walkers are also being asked (not a requirement to attend) if they would bring “Shoes for Rescues,” gently worn shoes that are being collected by Be-Paws We Care, Inc. All proceeds from the shoe drive will be used to provide spay-neuter assistance to local pet owners requiring financial help. Dogs are welcome to come out and attend this event, please be a responsible pet owner and clean up after your pet.

For more information or to be a part of any of the events on Halloween Weekend, contact the Jasper Merchants Association at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 706-426-1968.