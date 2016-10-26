Get Adobe Flash player
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates
FacebookTwitterRSS Feed

Most Read Stories

Northside_Left_Banner
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

What are People Saying?

«
<
October 2016
>
»
S M T W T F S
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

Grading could begin at Dollar General site this week

Created on Wednesday, 26 October 2016 10:38 | Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2016 10:38 | Written by Angela Reinhardt

DGfence

    Hundreds of Pickens residents have been up in arms about the proposed Dollar General on Cove Road, but permits are now in place for the project to move forward.

     According to Pickens County Planning & Development Director Richard Osborne, grading is expected to begin at the end of this week at a Dollar General site at the corner of Cove and Grandview roads. 

     Osborne said his office issued land disturbance permit for the project on October 20. 

     See full story in this week's print or online editions.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Images by Flickr/Johan Larsson