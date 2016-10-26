Get Adobe Flash player
Used book sale starts Thursday

Created on Wednesday, 26 October 2016 10:29 | Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2016 10:29 | Written by Angela Reinhardt

The Friends of the Pickens County Library are holding their annual book sale fundraiser starting this Thursday, Oct. 27. The sale is open to Friends members only on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The sale is open Friday, Oct. 28 from 8:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., and on Saturday, October 29 from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Harbacks are $1 and up. Paperbacks are 50 cents and up. The sale will be held all three days at Chattahoochee Technical College Appalachian Campus.

