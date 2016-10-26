Get Adobe Flash player
R.I.P. Water park not coming

Created on Wednesday, 26 October 2016 10:21 | Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2016 10:21 | Written by Dan Pool

Also, Jasper DDA hears updates on Port Royal, bathroom building for downtown, water fears from mayor

 waterpark

 

     Members of the Jasper Downtown Development Authority appeared to drive the final stake into years of speculation that a large water park resort was eyeing a spot along Highway 515.
    During their meeting Thursday, authority member Chuck Payne said he wanted to hear an update on the Port Royal project, which began in the spring of 2013 with a proposal for a $130 million project that would include a 400-room hotel and a waterslide park located on the fourlane.
See full story in this week's print or online editions.

Comments   

Mr. Realist
-1 #1 Mr. Realist 2016-10-26 11:09
Any and all elected and employed officials should be terminated or resign for wasting the amount of time, resources and money on this non-project.

Wasted three years on what is needed for significant economic development that is severely lacking. Way to go leadership..
Quote
Skip
0 #2 Skip 2016-10-26 15:45
It was a foolish concept (to me) out of the gate. That said, what resources and money were spent on it? [Editor's Note: as far as we are aware, time only, no tax dollars.]
Quote

