A five-year-old girl who was bitten on the face, cheek and neck by a dog her family had just adopted from the county animal shelter is “doing well” her father said Thursday morning.

John Ellison, of Hobson Road, said his daughter was bitten by the dog 45 minutes after bringing him home from the shelter Tuesday, Oct. 11th. The girl was released from Scottish Rite Thursday morning.

