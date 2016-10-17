Few leads in search for missing man

Sheriff officers, fire crews and emergency personnel reported about 1 p.m. Monday they are regrouping after searching for hours since Sunday for a missing man from the Preserve subdivision.

Ben Thebaut, a 79-year-old white male, was seen leaving his residence in the gated subdivision to walk in the woods Sunday and did not return.

Sheriff spokesman Kris Stancil said they had used bloodhounds and helicopters in the heavily wooded, steep terrain but had not turned anything up.

Stancil said mid-day Monday they are still concentrating the search around the area of his home, but have found no leads or signs during the past 24 hours.

Stancil said Thebaut, a retired doctor, was known to be in good physical condition and walked regularly around his home. It was not unusual for him to go out walking according to his family, Stancil said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Thebaut, please call 911.

At this point, no volunteers are needed. Stancil said they had received a large outpouring of offers to help, but “we are working with a strategic, not a widespread” search technique.

Above photo courtesy sheriff's Facebook.