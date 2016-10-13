One killed in tour bus, tractor-trailer wreck

Damon Howell Pickens Progress/photo

The driver of a tour bus was killed and more than 30 passengers injured after the bus and a tractor-trailer collided on Highway 515 at Whitestone Road, just across the Gilmer County line mid-morning Thursday.

The Ellijay Times Courier reported, "A tour bus heading north on Highway 515 collided with a semitruck pulling out of Whitestone Road. Capt. Frank Copeland of the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office said one of the injured was transported by helicopter, the rest by ambulance."

All medical units from Pickens and Gilmer counties responded to transport those injured from the bus.

Traffic on Highway 515 in both directions was backed up for most of the morning.