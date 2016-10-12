Heritage Days Festival this weekend

Damon Howell / File Photo

Food, live music, arts & crafts and, of course, heritage can all be experienced this Saturday and Sunday in downtown Talking Rock. Pictured is a scene from 2013.



Ralph O. Dennis

Contributing writer

How can a town with 64 residents, and not all of those are adults, hold a festival with more vendor booths than residents? They work at it.

For the past 21 years, the town of Talking Rock has built its Heritage Days Festival to be what it is today. On the third weekend of October each year, the town holds its two-day festival. The 2016 festival will be better than ever. The town council has been promoting the festival for years. This year the advertising is reaching more people than ever before.



The 2016 festival already has 71 vendor booths signed up. If you are hungry, they will have just about any kind of food you may want from a snack to what could be a full meal. Vendors will have antiques, hand crafted items and just stuff that you may not be able to live without. Several of the regular vendors are actually artisans and will demonstrate their work.

Want some free entertainment? Both days will have musical groups on the stage by the railroad cars. Some good old-fashioned toe tapping gospel is on the program. The entertainment is in the area close to most of the local non-profit organization’s food booths so you can have your food and entertainment too!

Come on Saturday for the parade and enjoy the day! The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Don’t forget to visit the 1877 Schoolhouse and see what school was like back then.