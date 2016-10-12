Get Adobe Flash player
Teacher pay in Pickens reported as the ninth highest in state

Created on Wednesday, 12 October 2016 10:02 | Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2016 10:02 | Written by Angela Reinhardt

pickens-county-schools-seal

     At a recent meeting of the Pickens County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Lula Mae Perry referenced an article published in the AJC back in August titled “Teacher Pay in Georgia: Which Georgia school system pays teachers most?” The article ranked Pickens with  the ninth highest paid teachers in the state, on average.
     Dr. Perry and the board appeared pleased with the ranking and expressed their support for teachers. The Progress followed up with a few questions to find out a little more about why teachers here make about $4,000 more annually than the state average of $54,750, and to learn how teacher pay is calculated.
     See this week's print or online edition for full story.

