More charges against Miller

Mark Miller booking photo.

Last week the grand jury returned charges against suspected members of a statewide prison gang, added more charges against attorney Mark Miller and returning indictments against the former PHS student in a murder-for-hire case among their work. Other cases include:

• Grand Jury indicts Ghostface Gangster members for attempt to smuggle meth into jail

• Former PHS student indicted in murder-for-hire plot

See full story in this week's print or online editions.