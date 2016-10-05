Get Adobe Flash player
Animal bites steady this year

Created on Wednesday, 05 October 2016 10:15 | Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2016 10:15 | Written by Christie Pool

     mean-dog

     The number of animal bites reported in Pickens County is average, maybe even lower than in previous years, according to figures from North Georgia Health District 1-2 of the Georgia Department of Public Health.
    According to Jennifer King, public information officer for the district, there have been about 50 animal bites reported this year in the county. “Compared to previous years (that) is considered to be average and even lower than in some years,” King said.
