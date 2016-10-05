Only seven days left to register for November election



ATLANTA, GEORGIA – With only seven days left for Georgia citizens to register to vote in the November General Election, Secretary of State Brian Kemp encourages eligible individuals to apply now.

“It has never been easier to register to vote in our state,” said Secretary of State Brian Kemp. “For the first time in Georgia, voters can register to vote or update their information online, via text, or by using my office’s smartphone app.”



Georgia citizens can submit an electronic voter registration application using their Georgia driver’s license number or state-issued identification card number on several platforms: Online Voter Registration (OLVR), the free “GA SOS” mobile app for Apple and Android devices, and the recently announced “2VOTE” text messaging pilot project. Individuals can also mail in hard-copy voter registration applications to their county registrar to register to vote by the deadline on October 11, 2016.

“As Georgia’s chief elections official, I want to ensure every Georgian has the opportunity to register to vote and allow their voice to be heard at the polls,” said Kemp. “The right to vote for our public officials should never be taken for granted.”

Before October 11, voters should verify their voting information in Georgia’s Voter Registration System and, if necessary, update their record. The “My Voter Page” is a great resource to check your voter status, update your personal record, and view individualized voting information to prepare for November.

Several other important dates are fast approaching for Georgians who want to vote in the General Election on November 8. Advance in-person voting begins on October 17. Georgia law also requires the polls to be open on Saturday, October 29 in all 159 counties for Georgians to vote in the November contests.

Currently, there are over 6.5 million registered voters in the Peach State.

Brian Kemp has been Secretary of State since January 2010. Among the office's wide-ranging responsibilities, the Secretary of State is charged with conducting secure, accessible, and fair elections, the registration of corporations, and the regulation of securities, charities, and professional license holders.






