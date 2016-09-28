Marble Festival this weekend

Click here to access the special Georgia Marble Festival publication, which includes everything you need to know about the weekend-long event.

During the first full weekend in October, Jasper, Georgia and the entire Marble Valley of Pickens County host the annual Georgia Marble Festival. Thousands of people throughout the U.S. come to experience the rich heritage of the area and learn about the marble industry. There are many activities going on during this two day celebration including a road race, parade, motorcycle ride & expo, fine arts exhibit, arts & crafts booths, food,

entertainment, children's area, business expo and marble industry tours. Shuttles are provided throughout Jasper to move festival goers from parking lots to event sites. The sponsors and volunteers make this festival happen.

After the parade, head over to Lee Newton Park where the entire family will enjoy over 100 arts and crafts booths, mouthwatering food, live music, clogging and dancing, a business expo and a children's area. There is free parking and shuttle in several different locations.