Jasper Farmers Market will be at Roper Park during Marble Fest

Bunny Johnson and Kelly Jones from J & J Farms

By Darla Huffman



October 1, next Saturday, the farmers market will be held in Roper Park while carnival rides occupy the usual location. Open from 7:30 am to 12:00 noon, leaving plenty of time to enjoy the Marble Festival activities. The park is near the corner of Camp and Refuge Road, across from Pickens Middle School. Tell a friend and share the word that we have not closed just because it’s October and will be back in our Church Street location for the rest of the month.

Good news for tomato lovers; Jackie Cantrell said he would have vine-ripened tomatoes until frost! His late crop is producing well and should continue. There were also green ones to fry for sale. The Cantrells have other vegetables for sale plus boiled peanuts and fried pies. They are usually at the Wednesday market so they will probably be at the last one, September 28.



Bunny Johnson, who was hardly recognizable without a booth full of tomato plants, was selling collard greens and eggs. Her daughter, Kelly Jones, was sharing her space with a unique product; peel off decals for the window of your car or anything else you wanted to put it on. Kelly had made tiles with decals on them. There was a book full of choices to buy, and they had been popular with jeep owners. A good one for JFM vendors read, “Eat today? Thank a farmer.”

The Fall and Winter Market will be held in the Pickens County Agent Building on the following days: November 5 & 19 and December 10 & 17. The Jasper Farmers Markets are a project of the Pickens County Master Gardeners. For more information call the County Extension Office at 706 253



8840.