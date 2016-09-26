Get Adobe Flash player
Historical Ghost Walk Tour at the Old Pickens County Jail

Created on Thursday, 22 September 2016 16:14 | Published on Thursday, 22 September 2016 16:14 | Written by Administrator

By Alice Chapman Newgen
   Murray County Paranormal Investigations recently determined that paranormal activity was evident at the Old Pickens County Jail and the Quinton-Kirby Cabin that is located next to the jail. Pickens County Progress reporter Angela Reinhardt and a few members of the Marble Valley Historical Society were present during the investigation and saw firsthand MCPI gathering evidence from the hunt.


    There will be a public tour conducted by MCPI at the Old Pickens County Jail during the Marble Festival on Saturday, Oct 1st at 7 p.m. that will last for approximately 2 1/2 hours. The cost is $10 per person with part of the proceeds going to the historical site.
    For more information about MCPI and the tour go to www.murraycountyparanormalinvestigationsmcpi.com.
    Pickens County Progress is a sponsor of the Old Pickens County Jail Historical Ghost Walk Tour. 

