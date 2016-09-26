Historical Ghost Walk Tour at the Old Pickens County Jail

By Alice Chapman Newgen

Murray County Paranormal Investigations recently determined that paranormal activity was evident at the Old Pickens County Jail and the Quinton-Kirby Cabin that is located next to the jail. Pickens County Progress reporter Angela Reinhardt and a few members of the Marble Valley Historical Society were present during the investigation and saw firsthand MCPI gathering evidence from the hunt.



There will be a public tour conducted by MCPI at the Old Pickens County Jail during the Marble Festival on Saturday, Oct 1st at 7 p.m. that will last for approximately 2 1/2 hours. The cost is $10 per person with part of the proceeds going to the historical site.

For more information about MCPI and the tour go to www.murraycountyparanormalinvestigationsmcpi.com.

Pickens County Progress is a sponsor of the Old Pickens County Jail Historical Ghost Walk Tour.