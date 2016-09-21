Get Adobe Flash player
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates
FacebookTwitterRSS Feed

Most Read Stories

Northside_Left_Banner
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

What are People Saying?

«
<
September 2016
>
»
S M T W T F S
28 29 30 31 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
Joomla Modules Joomla Templates

Property taxes going up 10.4%

Created on Wednesday, 21 September 2016 09:53 | Published on Wednesday, 21 September 2016 09:53 | Written by Dan Pool

Commissioners trim slightly following public furor
tax-hike-meeting

    Commission Chair Rob Jones listens to a question Thursday on the property tax increase, as Becky Denney and Jerry Barnes look on.
    Speaking from the audience at the final hearing on a county property tax increase, Edwin Weaver told how he had gone to the grocery store to buy six steaks.
    When the clerk told him he lacked the cash, he agreed he didn’t have the money but that “it is in my budget.” You don’t get the steaks without the money, he said, telling the commissioners the county needs to start eating ground beef instead of steak we can’t afford, to a roomful of applause.
See full story in this week's print or online editions.

Comments   

WKRP
0 #1 WKRP 2016-09-21 15:06
It doesn't speak very highly of our County Commissioners and Finance Director that they DID NOT have any figures available to show the public what the budget would be if they approved different levels of the tax increase!! But then again a large percentage of our County keeps electing them!!!!
Quote

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Images by Flickr/Johan Larsson