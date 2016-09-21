Property taxes going up 10.4%

Commissioners trim slightly following public furor



Commission Chair Rob Jones listens to a question Thursday on the property tax increase, as Becky Denney and Jerry Barnes look on.

Speaking from the audience at the final hearing on a county property tax increase, Edwin Weaver told how he had gone to the grocery store to buy six steaks.

When the clerk told him he lacked the cash, he agreed he didn’t have the money but that “it is in my budget.” You don’t get the steaks without the money, he said, telling the commissioners the county needs to start eating ground beef instead of steak we can’t afford, to a roomful of applause.

