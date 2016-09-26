Gas availability still spotty here

Residents asked to maintain regular fuel consumption





Running on fumes - Pickens motorists have been scrambling to find gas as many stations around the county are either low or completely out.



Pickens County is one of many southeastern communities struggling with spotty fuel availability at gas stations, but state and local leaders – who are urging residents not to panic and hoard supply - expects the gas supply problems to be short-lived.

The shortages are a result of a fuel pipeline leak in Alabama that was discovered on Sept. 9. The Colonial Pipeline, which had to be closed for repairs, is one of two main lines that transports fuel from oil refineries near the Gulf Coast to the metro Atlanta area then up the east coast.

