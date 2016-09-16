Get Adobe Flash player
September 2016
Tax hike not sitting well

Created on Wednesday, 14 September 2016 10:53 | Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2016 10:53 | Written by Dan Pool

commissioners

The Pickens County Board of Commissioners look over numbers at a recent hearing on the proposed tax increase.

     The public made it clear they do not approve of a proposed tax hike to give the county an additional 13 percent in operating funds during two meetings at the county administration building Thursday.
    The meeting was required for any government seeking a tax increase, with a final hearing this Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m. and the commissioners expected to pass the increased millage in a meeting directly afterwards at 5:30 p.m.
    This move would raise the county millage to 8.2, up from 7.22 last year.
See full story in this week's print or online edition, including a by-the-numbers interview with CFO Faye Harvey.

Comments   

Mr. Clarity
+3 #1 Mr. Clarity 2016-09-14 12:45
WHile some elements of the budget do deserve support, other areas seem lack of real management. Also lack of increasing the tax base. There is no vision, leadership or plan to bring income exceot backs of taxpayers,. I have no confidence into the competence of local leadership. Something needs to change and change immediately.
Turn out the bums
+1 #2 Turn out the bums 2016-09-15 10:27
This must be remembered when the next election for commissioners comes. Pickens County government needs a refresh. We have looked at the same faces providing poor representation for a long period of time.
Concerned Citizen
+4 #3 Concerned Citizen 2016-09-15 13:00
I echo the sentiments of Mr. Clarity. They want to raise taxes before assessing the needs of the county government. The jail needs expensive upgrades that have been needed for years and now the taxpayers have to come up with the money to pay for it now. I believe our public safety personnel (police, deputies, firefighters) are one of the lowest paid in our area of the state. I would welcome a tax increase to attract and keep good employees. They put their lives in harms way to keep our county safe. Nothing was said regarding that. I say no tax increase until they come back with a plan of how its going to cost the taxpayers.
