Tax hike not sitting well

The Pickens County Board of Commissioners look over numbers at a recent hearing on the proposed tax increase.

The public made it clear they do not approve of a proposed tax hike to give the county an additional 13 percent in operating funds during two meetings at the county administration building Thursday.

The meeting was required for any government seeking a tax increase, with a final hearing this Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m. and the commissioners expected to pass the increased millage in a meeting directly afterwards at 5:30 p.m.

This move would raise the county millage to 8.2, up from 7.22 last year.

