Old Jail ghosts appear happy with discovery

Created on Wednesday, 14 September 2016 10:48 | Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2016 10:48 | Written by Angela Reinhardt

Future ghost tour planned during the Marble Festival
GhostTour

The Murray County Paranormal Investigations team at a ghost hunt in the Old Jail on Friday, Sept. 9.

    It was well past the witching hour, but the low-hanging half-moon, stained an appropriately spooky shade of amber, had brazenly positioned itself outside my windshield on the drive home --- celestial residue from the paranormal experience I’d just had with a group of ghost hunters.
    Earlier that night, one of the Edwards twins - both members of the Murray County Paranormal Investigations team that conducted a hunt at the Old Jail and the Quinton-Kirby Cabin in downtown Jasper – educated me. He said a “paranormal” experience doesn’t necessarily mean contact was made with the spirit world.

See full story in this week's online and print editions.

