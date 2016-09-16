Looking for the Most Beautiful Pet in Pickens County

Registration is under way once again for Pickens Animal Rescue's Most Beautiful Pet contest. Here's your chance to show off that glorious fur-friend you brag about to your friends, family and co-workers. Yes, you know who you are! Well now it's time to really show them off and let the citizens of Pickens County bask in their glory with you and cast their votes to determine who is truly the Most Beautiful Pet in our county. It’s okay if your pet isn’t furry. Dog, cat, fish, fowl, terrarium or barn inhabitants -- all are welcome to join in! It's all in good fun and

gives those pets lucky enough to have a family to call their own a chance to raise money to help out their less fortunate friends -- the formerly stray and abandoned dogs and cats who are in the care of Pickens Animal Rescue, waiting to find their own forever homes. The contest runs from September 15th through October 15th, 2016.

Our first year winner in 1996 was Fred Edge, a darling black dog, and in 2010 Cricket the goat was crowned the winner. Any pet can win - it's up to the owners to get out there and get creative with how they collect votes for their precious pets! Past winners have gotten really creative with collecting votes -- from yard sales & bake sales in their pets' honor where the proceeds were donated to their vote jars to downright begging by proud pet parents! The method is up to you -- so join us in helping the homeless pets of Pickens County while having fun!

If your Best Friend and Loyal Listener deserves to wear a crown, what are you waiting for? Go to www.pickensanimalrescue.org and get your entry form (additional details are provided on the form) for the 2016 Most Beautiful Pet contest and start collecting votes today! Votes are cast via monetary donations (suggested vote is $1/vote), and the winner is determined by the most money collected.

Forms and photos can be sent via email to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. you do not have internet access, entry forms are also available at the Rescued Furniture Thrift Store and PAWS on Main vet clinic, 371 North Main Street, Jasper.

The 2016 Most Beautiful Pet will be chosen on Saturday, October 15th. The Coronation Ceremony will be Sat., October 22nd, location to be announced. Have questions or need more information? Call our helpline at 706-692-2772. Leave a message and a volunteer will return your call as soon as possible.

Pickens Animal Rescue is a non-profit (501c3) corporation that has operated a rescue organization in Pickens County since 1997, taking in stray and abandoned dogs and cats from the county and providing them with food, care, housing, healthcare, spay/neuter surgeries and the opportunity to be adopted into their forever home. Once an animal is taken into our program, they have a home with us at the Rescue Ranch (our kennel in Talking Rock), however long that may be. We provide many opportunities for the animals to be seen and adopted by loving families through our website, facebook page, Petfinder, adoptions at the Rescue Ranch, and by transporting animals to various adoption events. Although predominantly a volunteer organization, we have a small staff that, together with PAR volunteers, cares for approximately 75 animals daily, 365 days a year. As a non-profit corporation, the Rescue Ranch operates solely on donations from citizens, fundraisers (like this contest) and proceeds from sales at the Rescued Furniture Thrift Store.