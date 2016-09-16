Get Adobe Flash player
Dog comments have public howling

Created on Wednesday, 07 September 2016 10:33 | Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2016 10:33 | Written by Angela Reinhardt

Commissioner Jones says he was misrepresented
pit-bulls 0926

Above, Forrester, a pit bull at the Pickens County Animal Shelter who was recently adopted to Bartow County.

    Comments made by the commission chair over adoption policies for pit bulls, German Shepherds and Doberman Pinschers has created an uproar among dog lovers and confusion over how the county shelter handles these breeds.   
    Chair Rob Jones is now saying his comments last week were misconstrued and that he was misrepresented on social media, denying that he ordered any euthanizations for those breeds. 
See full story in this week's print or online editions.

