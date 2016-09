CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR THE NOVEMBER 8, 2016

CITY OF JASPER – SPECIAL ELECTION

For The Unexpired Term of Allison Boyle, Resigned

Susan Hayes Piantedosi

Sonny Proctor

CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR THE NOVEMBER 8, 2016

CITY OF NELSON – SPECIAL ELECTION

For The Unexpired Term of Jackie Jarrett and Thad Thacker, Resigned

Lamar Kellett

James Queen

Kelsey Riehl