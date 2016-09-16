Jail shakedown uncovers only tobacco & energy/diet pills

The Pickens County Adult Detention Center.

Staff reports



A full shakedown at the Pickens jail Thursday uncovered only a small amount of contraband tobacco and some convenience store (over-the counter) energy pills with no weapons or illegal drugs uncovered.

The jail administrator, Capt. June Killian, said they had received information that hypodermic needles, which could be used for drugs or as a weapon, might be hidden in the jail but none were found. They were also conducting the full top-to-bottom search of all areas after two letters containing methamphetamine were intercepted and seized coming to an inmate.



