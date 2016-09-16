Nechvatal named as chamber executive director

Jasper, GA – The Pickens County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of Gerry Nechvatal to lead the Chamber as Executive Director, effective Thursday, September 1, 2016. From Board Chair Amberle Godfrey: “Gerry is a known commodity in our community. He brings a vast amount of experience and needed stability to the Chamber and its members.” The position had been vacant since the May resignation of the former Chamber president.

Gerry has served as the Pickens County Economic Development Director since 2008. He has worked diligently to bring new industry to Pickens County and the City of Jasper. His efforts have also benefited local small business favorites such as Mary Ann's where he helped facilitate their initial lease agreement.

Gerry's work supporting Georgia Department of Economic Development initiatives earned Pickens County the Georgia Work Ready designation, as well as the awarding of the ‘Camera Ready’ title enabling the community to participate in the recruitment of film and entertainment based economic development opportunities. Gerry will continue to serve in this Economic Development role with the full support of City and County officials, all Development entities, and the Chamber Board.

Nechvatal attended the University of Georgia where he majored in Marketing and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration. His civic activities include serving on the Chattahoochee Technical College Local Board as the Chair-elect, functioning as the County appointee to the Workforce Development Board, and participating on the Pickens High School CTAE Advisory Committee. Gerry and his wife Anne have two children, Olivia and Evan.

