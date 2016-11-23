Get Adobe Flash player
Progress Pictorial History makes great Christmas Gift

We have a couple of boxes of the Pictorial History books published last year for sale. They make great Christmas gifts for people who call Pickens County home or want to recall their childhoods growing up here.

Pick Up at Our Office: $42.75    With Shipping to any US Address:  $49.75  

 

Pictures in this 96 page hardback book include all kinds of neat scenes from Pickens County and the people who have called this place home over the past centuries.

The construction of Grandview Lake in the 1940s. grandview-lake-old

 

 

 

Order Online Click here

Or call 706-253-2457, we will ship or come by. We are located at 94 N. Main Street, Jasper, beside the courthouse.

jasper-mainstreet-old

Main Street, Jasper from the 1950s.

 

